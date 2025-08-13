Man charged with cyberstalking slain UnitedHealthcare CEO’s family member

Curtis Means/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) -- A New York man was charged with allegedly cyberstalking a family member of the slain former UnitedHealthcare CEO, according to a complaint filed by the Justice Department on Wednesday.

Shane Daley, 40, of Galway, New York, allegedly left four voicemails over the course of multiple days for an unnamed member of Brian Thompson's family.

Luigi Mangione was charged in the brazen shooting of Thompson in December 2024 that unfolded in the middle of New York City and captured the nation's attention. Prosecutors say Mangione allegedly targeted Thompson for his role at the healthcare company.

The voicemails allegedly left by Daley, according to the DOJ, are "threatening" and left the member of Thompson's family scared for her life.

"Your [family member] got lit the f--- up cause he's a f------ asshole," Daley allegedly said in a voicemail left on Dec. 4, 2024, the same day of Thompson's killing, according to the complaint.

"Profiting off the f------, off the backs of poor Americans. This s--- is gonna keep happening to you f------ pricks. F--- you."

In another voicemail, Daley allegedly shared a hostile message that Thompson's family member should tell his children.

"Their dad died cause he was a f------ capitalist. $10.2 million a year, f------ insider trading b----. Making a f------ off of the backs of poor Americans. You all deserve to f------ die and burn and hell. F--- you. F--- your f------ kids."

"Brian Thompson was gunned down in midtown Manhattan," Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III released a statement along with the DOJ complaint, saying, Daley, "...Gleefully welcomed this tragedy and did all that he could to increase the Thompson family's pain and suffering."

"My office and its partners will now do all that we can to hold him accountable for this vicious and outrageous conduct," Sarcone said.

Mangione has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of stalking Thompson outside the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan and then shooting him to death on Dec. 4, 2024.

Thompson was heading to an investors' conference when he was shot and killed. Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days later.

Mangione pleaded not guilty to the four-count federal indictment in April. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial.

