Man charged with purchasing explosives to attack police at LA protests: DOJ

Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(TUCSON, Ariz.) -- A Texas man has been charged for allegedly purchasing explosives he intended to use to attack police during protests against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement actions in Los Angeles last week, according to the Justice Department .

Grzegorz Vandenberg, 48, is alleged to have purchased fireworks from a travel center in New Mexico, where he reportedly told employees he had prior special forces military experience and could make pipe bombs, according to federal prosecutors.

"Vandenberg informed the cashier that he would be traveling to Los Angeles, California for the riots to kill law enforcement officers or government officials," charging documents say.

Vandenberg further asked the clerk to identify which fireworks in the store contained the largest amount of explosives and invited them to join him "and his platoon" that he said was waiting to meet with him in California.

"Vandenberg purchased six mortars that hold 60 grams of gun powder each, and 36 large fireworks," the complaint says.

Based on his concerning comments, the cashier ultimately followed Vandenberg out of the store and took down his license plate and alerted law enforcement.

Vandenberg was placed under arrest last Friday in Tucson, Arizona, according to court records.

"Targeting law enforcement with violence is not protest – it's a crime," U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico Ryan Ellison said in a statement. "Anyone who attempts to harm officers or undermine public safety will be held accountable. Protecting the safety of our communities and upholding the integrity of lawful demonstrations are priorities, and those who cross the line into violence will be prosecuted swiftly and to the fullest extent of the law."

He does not yet have an attorney listed as representing him.

More than 500 people have been arrested in Los Angeles since protests broke out on June 6. The protests broke out after federal agents executed search warrants authorized by a Los Angeles federal judge at four businesses suspected of unlawfully employing undocumented immigrants and falsifying employment records, according to a criminal complaint.

LA Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday lifted a curfew for the first time after it was put in place on June 10.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.