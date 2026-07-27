Man Dead After Boating Crash

Man Dead After Boating Crash
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 27, 2026

A Nashua man is dead after a boating crash on the Merrimack River Sunday afternoon.

Marine Patrol Officers and NH State Police responded to a boat crash with serious injuries on the Merrimack River in Hudson yesterday.

Officials say the victim was identified as 31-year old Erick Machado of Nashua who was on a personal watercraft that collided with the rear of a pontoon boat. Machado entered the water and was struck by the pontoon boat’s propeller causing severe injuries to his legs.

Machado was transported to shore, where first responders from the Hudson police and fire departments started emergency lifesaving efforts. However, Machado succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

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