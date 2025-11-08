Man dies after slipping and falling off edge of the Grand Canyon: Sheriff’s office

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
November 8, 2025
Nico De Pasquale Photography/Getty Images

(GRAND CANYON, Ariz) -- A 65-year-old man died after slipping off the edge of the Grand Canyon and falling more than 100 feet, authorities in Arizona said.

The incident occurred at Guano Point on the canyon's western rim on the Hualapai Reservation, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it responded to assist the Hualapai Nation in a technical recovery Thursday afternoon.

A search and rescue crew located the man approximately 130 feet down into the canyon on a pile of rock fragments, according to the sheriff's office.

Technical rope technicians used ropes to recover the body, which was then transported to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office, authorities said.

The Hualapai Nation Police Department, Hualapai Nation Fire and Grand Canyon West security also assisted in the recovery, the sheriff's office said.

The name of the man was not released.

Guano Point is known for its dramatic viewpoints of the Grand Canyon from the western rim.

ABC News has reached out to Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, which manages the Grand Canyon West area, for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

