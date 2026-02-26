Man Dies In Lobby Of Dover Police Station

A 37-year-old man was found deceased in the Dover Police Department lobby yesterday.

The incident began Tuesday night when the Dover Police Dept responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Locust street.

The operator and the sole occupant of the vehicle, 37-year-old Andrew Larose of New Ipswich. was not injured in the crash.

Larose was given a ride to the station by officers following the crash since his vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

Police believe the man ingested illegal narcotics in the station’s public bathroom, leading to an accidental overdose. The man was not in custody of police during this incident.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner following an autopsy.