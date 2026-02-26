Man Dies In Lobby Of Dover Police Station

Man Dies In Lobby Of Dover Police Station
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 26, 2026

A 37-year-old man was found deceased in the Dover Police Department lobby yesterday.

The incident began Tuesday night when the Dover Police Dept responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Locust street.

The operator and the sole occupant of the vehicle, 37-year-old Andrew Larose of New Ipswich. was not injured in the crash.

Larose was given a ride to the station by officers following the crash since his vehicle  had to be towed from the scene.

Police believe the man ingested illegal narcotics in the station’s public bathroom, leading to an accidental overdose. The man was not in custody of police during this incident.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner following an autopsy.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meatballs Sold At Aldi Are Subject Of Recall

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 25, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Major Winter Storm Hitting NH And Maine

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 23, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsWeather

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital