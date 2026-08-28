Man Fined $620 For Turtle Deaths, 1st To Be Convicted Under New Law

A 78-year-old man is being fined for the deaths of several turtles found near his home in Hillsborough.

Charles Puccio pleaded guilty last week to charges of cruelty to wild animals, making him the first person to be convicted of the crime since its inception in 2022.

In June, witnesses said they believed Puccio was intentionally killing the turtles by hitting them with his off-road vehicle, and in one case, stomping on one. He was also caught in the act after an officer with the Fish and Game Department went to the area and used a decoy turtle.

Puccio has been hit with a 620 dollar fine, but it has been suspended pending good behavior.