Man Found Dead In The Piscataqua River

Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in the Piscataqua River yesterday after he left the Green Acre Bahai Center of Learning in Eliot Maine.

The victim, a 20-year-old from Bethesda, Maryland, left the Green Acre Drive campus for a walk late Wednesday night and was later reported missing by the center.

The deceased man’s body was discovered on the Eliot side of the river yesterday morning.

The man was attending a program at the Green Acre facility and was unaccounted for several hours before being reported missing to law enforcement.

The deceased man’s body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner