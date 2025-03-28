Man Is Charged With Felony Following Dispute

Man Is Charged With Felony Following Dispute
March 28, 2025

A man is facing a felony assault charge in connection with a dispute outside of a Portsmouth supermarket.

Officers were called to the Market Basket on Lafayette Road last month after Michael Mbwana from Northwood started yelling at couple for not putting their cart back in the cart corral.

At one point, Mbwana and a man were involved in an altercation police say resulted in the victim being punched in the face.

The man suffered facial fractures and spent several days in a hospital.

Mbwana has already been arraigned and released. He turned himself in earlier this week.

