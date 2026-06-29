Man Is Dead After Motorcycle Crash

Man Is Dead After Motorcycle Crash
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 29, 2026

A man is dead after being involved in a head-on motorcycle crash in Carroll County.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Daniel Jennings was riding on Route 16 north of Piper Trail in Albany Saturday night when he crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle.

Jennings passed away at the scene while the driver of the car needed to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

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