Man Killed, Woman Injured In Shooting Outside Lewiston Maine Tavern

A man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting outside the Blue Goose Tavern in Lewiston Maine early Wednesday morning.

The Lewiston Police Department received calls about a disturbance and shots fired outside the tavern at 69 Sabattus Street just before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man and an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where the man died while the woman was treated for her injuries.

Police have identified the person responsible for firing the shots as an investigation remains ongoing.