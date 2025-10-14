Man pleads guilty to arson attack at Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro’s home, gets 25 to 50 years

Booking photo of arson suspect, Cody Balmer. (Dauphin County District Attorney)

(NEW YORK) -- The man who firebombed the official residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Cody Balmer pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated arson, arson and the attempted murder of Shapiro, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors released surveillance video on Tuesday capturing the attack as it unfolded.

Balmer climbed a fence at the governor's mansion in Harrisburg, broke a window and hurled a Molotov cocktail inside, prosecutors said.

Video showed Balmer walking through the house, hitting at doors, "including a door leading to where the Governor’s family and guests slept, but could not break through," prosecutors said in a statement.

Balmer then ignited a second Molotov cocktail in the dining area, prosecutors said, and the fire it sparked was caught on surveillance video. Balmer then fled the scene, prosecutors said.

The attack occurred in the middle of the night, hours after the Shapiro family hosted more than two dozen people for the first night of Passover. At the time of the attack, the governor, his wife and three of their children were in the house, as well as 15 of their guests and two Pennsylvania State Police troopers, prosecutors said.

Balmer called 911, identified himself and confessed, allegedly telling the dispatcher that Shapiro "needs to know that he 'will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.'"

Balmer allegedly told police he would have attacked Shapiro with a hammer if he happened upon the governor inside the residence, according to court documents.

Balmer was a mechanic who may have been experiencing financial and mental health problems, sources previously told ABC News.

Balmer, who was arrested at 38 years old, will first be eligible for parole when he is 63, prosecutors said.

