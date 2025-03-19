Man seen with missing Pittsburgh student trying to obtain new passport, lawyers say

Candy O’Terry
March 19, 2025
(PITTSBURGH) -- Joshua Riibe, the 22-year-old Minnesota college student who was with University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki the night she went missing on a spring break trip to the Dominican Republic, is trying to get a new passport to return back to the United States, according to his lawyers.

Riibe’s legal team confirmed to ABC News they are trying to get a new U.S. passport for Riibe from the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic.

“The U.S. Embassy is in communication with Mr. Riibe, his family, and his lawyer and is providing all appropriate consular assistance,” the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic told ABC News.

A Dominican judge ruled during a habeus corpus hearing Tuesday that Riibe is free to move without police surveillance around the Dominican Republic, because he is only a witness of an accident, not a suspect. But the judge did not give Riibe his passport back, because he said it was not in his jurisdiction to hand over the passport. The judge did not specify whose jurisdiction it is to give the passport back.

If the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic issues Riibe a new passport, he will be able to use it to leave the country.

Riibe said in court on Tuesday that he is "ready to go home and go back to my life."

Authorities have said they believe Konancki died by drowning in Punta Cana early on March 6, officials told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

