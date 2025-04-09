Man Sentenced: Disorderly Conduct At Polling Place

Man Sentenced: Disorderly Conduct At Polling Place
April 9, 2025

A 65-year-old Somersworth man has been sentenced in Dover District Court after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

The Attorney General’s Office said Frank Gauthier shouted and made obscene comments when he was told he’d arrived to late to vote last November 5th.

He continued to be disorderly when election workers asked him to leave.

He was ordered to pay a 500-dollar fine, a 120-dollar assessment fee, complete 50 hours of community service and write a letter of apology to election officials.

