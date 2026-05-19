Man Stabbed At Manchester Gas Station Has Now Died

Man Stabbed At Manchester Gas Station Has Now Died
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 19, 2026

The NH Attorney General’s office says a man who was found stabbed at a gas station on South Willow Street in Manchester yesterday has now died.

Manchester police were called to the Alltown gas station on South Willow Street at about 5:40 yesterday afternoon after they received numerous 911 calls about an injured man outside the business.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with an apparent stab wound.

The injured male was transported to Elliot Hospital, where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under active investigation.

No arrests have been announced in the case.

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