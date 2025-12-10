Man struck, killed by snowplow at Minneapolis–Saint Paul airport

Ahmad Hemingway, ABC News
December 10, 2025
Signage outside Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is caked in snow after a blizzard struck overnight on November 27, 2019 in Bloomington, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- A 47-year-old man was struck and killed by a snowplow at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, according to local officials.

The incident was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a parking lot near Terminal 2, according to Jeff Lea, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates the airport.

That parking lot serves the in-flight catering services company LSG Sky Chefs.

Temperatures were in the upper 20s with light snow falling in the area at the time of the incident. Over 200 flights out of the Minneapolis-Saint Paul airport were delayed on Tuesday.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

The Minnesota State Patrol is helping with the investigation, Lea said.

The city of Minneapolis on Wednesday declared a snow emergency starting at 9 p.m., which bans certain street parking.

"These rules help plows in clearing the streets so emergency vehicles and other traffic can get around," city officials said.

ABC News' Dan Peck contributed to this report.

