Man taken into custody after allegedly causing damage to Vance’s Ohio home, Secret Service says

National News
Luke Barr, ABC News
January 5, 2026
Vice President JD Vance speaks on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

(CINCINNATI) -- A man was taken into custody after allegedly causing property damage, including breaking windows, at Vice President JD Vance's home in Ohio, the U.S. Secret Service said on Monday.  

Just after midnight the man was physically detained by Secret Service personnel and then taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police for property damage.

"The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio," the Secret Service said.

Vance and his wife, Usha, purchased the home for about $1.4 million in 2018 in Cincinnati’s East Walnut Hills neighborhood, which sits along the Ohio River and east of downtown, according to the Hamilton County Auditor's Office.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Trial begins for former Uvalde officer charged in Robb Elementary shooting response

Peter Charalambous, Josh Margolin, Jenny Wagnon Courts, and Jim Scholz, ABC News
Jan. 5, 2026
National News

More than 100 firefighters battle massive blaze in Denver

Jason Volack, Jeffrey Cook, and Jack Moore, ABC News
Jan. 3, 2026
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital