Man who hates big pharmacies allegedly guns down Walgreens worker: Police

National News
Alex Stone, ABC News
April 2, 2025
Madera Police

(MADERA, Calif.) -- A man who said he hates big pharmacies allegedly gunned down a Walgreens worker in California, according to police.

Narciso Gallardo Fernandez had a handgun in his pocket when he went into a Walgreens in Madera, shooting out a security camera before he allegedly shot and killed employee Erick Velasquez around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Madera police said.

Fernandez then fired his gun at other store employees as they fled, police said.

Velasquez died at the store, where bystanders were sheltering in place, police said.

Responding officers found the 30-year-old suspect in the parking lot, reloading his gun, according to police. Fernandez was taken into custody to be booked for homicide, police said.

Madera is about 25 miles outside of Fresno.

The victim and suspect didn't appear to know each other, but Fernandez allegedly told investigators he hates big pharmacies, Madera Police Chief Giachino Chiaramonte told ABC News.

Chiaramonte said he does not believe this shooting was inspired by Luigi Magione, who is accused of the targeted killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December.

Velasquez was a Walgreens worker, but not a pharmacist, the chief noted. The pharmacy was closed at the time of the shooting and the victim was not shot in the pharmacy area, he added.

Prosecutors have filed charges of murder with a gun enhancement and attempted murder with a gun enhancement, officials said. Fernandez is expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

