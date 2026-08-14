Manchester Apartment Shooting

Yesterday afternoon police responded to gunfire at a Manchester apartment building on Grove Street.

Police said one person was taken into custody, and they are now at a local hospital.

People who were in their apartments at the time of the shooting recalled hearing a man talking to himself, hitting things in the hallway, and then gunshots.

There were no injuries reported.

People who lived in that building were not allowed back inside after the shooting. They said they were told by police that a bullet hit the water pipes causing flooding.