Manchester Apartment Shooting

Manchester Apartment Shooting
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 14, 2026

Yesterday afternoon police responded to gunfire at a Manchester apartment building on Grove Street.

Police said one person was taken into custody, and they are now at a local hospital.

People who were in their apartments at the time of the shooting recalled hearing a man talking to himself, hitting things in the hallway, and then gunshots.

There were no injuries reported.

People who lived in that building were not allowed back inside after the shooting. They said they were told by police that a bullet hit the water pipes causing flooding.

RELATED ARTICLES

DNC To Vote On ’28 Primary Calendar

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 14, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Independent Audit Of USNH Sought

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 13, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital