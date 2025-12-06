Manchester Approves One-to-One Needle Exchange

Manchester Approves One-to-One Needle Exchange
December 6, 2025

Aldermen in Manchester have approved a one-to-one needle exchange for syringe service programs.

Under the program, participants receive one sterile syringe and needle unit in exchange for each used one.

The ordinance also authorizes the city health director to suspend the service if they find a public health emergency exists from a disease outbreak caused by the use of syringes.

City officials say after a similar ordinance was passed last year, public works staff saw a 25 percent decrease in needles picked up by staff.

