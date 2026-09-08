Manchester Crash Injuries Five People

Manchester Crash Injuries Five People
Manchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 8, 2026

Five people, including a child, were injured after a crash in Manchester yesterday.

Officials say two cars collided at the intersection of Hanover and Belmont streets in Manchester just before 6 p.m.

The crash caused one car with four people inside to roll over. The driver of the car, a 24-year-old woman, was ejected, and a child was trapped. They were both sent to a hospital with serious injuries.

The two other passengers, both women in their 20s, climbed out of the vehicle without assistance. They suffered minor injuries.

The other driver, a 49-year-old man, was also sent to a hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH Primary Day Update

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 8, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Gas Price Continues Rising In NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 8, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital