Manchester Crash Injuries Five People

Five people, including a child, were injured after a crash in Manchester yesterday.

Officials say two cars collided at the intersection of Hanover and Belmont streets in Manchester just before 6 p.m.

The crash caused one car with four people inside to roll over. The driver of the car, a 24-year-old woman, was ejected, and a child was trapped. They were both sent to a hospital with serious injuries.

The two other passengers, both women in their 20s, climbed out of the vehicle without assistance. They suffered minor injuries.

The other driver, a 49-year-old man, was also sent to a hospital.