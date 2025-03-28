Manchester Holding Its St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Manchester Holding Its St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 28, 2025

Granite State residents who want to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day again will get that opportunity this weekend.

Manchester is holding its annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade at noon Sunday, and it steps off at the corner of Salmon Street and Elm Street.

The event is held in late March in hopes of milder weather and to help attract some top-tier marching bands from across New England.

The weather for Sunday looks to be cold with occasional rain and drizzle with a high temp of only 37 degrees.

