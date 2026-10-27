Manchester Man Sentenced On Federal Drug Charges

Twenty-seven-year-old Aaron Silva of Manchester has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in 2023, the U.S. Postal Service identified suspicious packages being sent from California to Silva’s address.

Following his arrest during a traffic stop, authorities said he admitted receiving the drug through the mail which he said he ordered off the “dark web.”