Manchester Man Sentenced On Federal Drug Charges

Manchester Man Sentenced On Federal Drug Charges
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 27, 2026

Twenty-seven-year-old Aaron Silva of Manchester has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in 2023, the U.S. Postal Service identified suspicious packages being sent from California to Silva’s address.

Following  his arrest during a traffic stop, authorities said he admitted receiving the drug through the mail which he said he ordered off the “dark web.”

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