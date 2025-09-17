Manchester Officials Warning About Overdoses

Manchester Officials Warning About Overdoses
Pixabay
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 17, 2025

Manchester officials are sounding the alarm following an increase in overdoses tied to carfentanil.

So far this year, that drug has played a role in 10 overdose deaths in New Hampshire including three in Manchester.

Last year, there were seven total deaths statewide tied to carfentanil, which is extremely potent and used as a veterinary tranquilizer.

The drug is considered to be 10-thousand times stronger than morphine and more dangerous than fentanyl.

RELATED ARTICLES

Hollie Noveletsky Announces Campaign for U.S. Congress

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 17, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Traffic Detours Planned For Cup Race At NHMS

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 17, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital