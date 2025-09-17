Manchester Officials Warning About Overdoses

Manchester officials are sounding the alarm following an increase in overdoses tied to carfentanil.

So far this year, that drug has played a role in 10 overdose deaths in New Hampshire including three in Manchester.

Last year, there were seven total deaths statewide tied to carfentanil, which is extremely potent and used as a veterinary tranquilizer.

The drug is considered to be 10-thousand times stronger than morphine and more dangerous than fentanyl.