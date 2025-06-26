Manchester Stabbing Victim Dies

Manchester police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing in that city on Orange Street and now a man has died as a result of that stabbing.

The incident happened last evening and a witness says the stabbing was the result of an argument between two people.

One person was taken to a local hospital suffering from a stab wound but did not survive.

Police said the case is still under investigation, but they believe they have identified everyone involved and don’t believe there is a threat to the public.