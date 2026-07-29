Manchester Store Workers Protect Senior Citizens From Crypto Scams
Manchester police say the owners and workers of a local shop helped prevent three senior citizens from getting scammed out of thousands of dollars.
On three separate occasions, seniors went into the Varney Street Quick Shop with cash they intended to deposit into a crypto ATM, however, the employees were able to recognize the signs of a scam and warned them.
They also contacted police and prevented the senior citizens from losing a combined 17-thousand-dollars.