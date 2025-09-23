Manchester Woman Arrested In Hit & Run Accident

Manchester Woman Arrested In Hit & Run Accident
Manchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 23, 2025

A Manchester woman has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last week.

27-year-old Maria Camila Posada Canizales turned herself in to police yesterday and was charged with conduct after an accident.

Police said 60-year old Juliana Harbeck, of Rindge,  was hit by a vehicle  last Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a Taco Bell on Second Street in Manchester.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators said the vehicle left the scene of the accident.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Canizales after their investigation, and she turned herself in yesterday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Scam Alert In NH

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 23, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

 Homes More Unaffordable Than Ever For Average Families

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 23, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital