Manchester Woman Arrested In Hit & Run Accident

A Manchester woman has been arrested and is facing charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last week.

27-year-old Maria Camila Posada Canizales turned herself in to police yesterday and was charged with conduct after an accident.

Police said 60-year old Juliana Harbeck, of Rindge, was hit by a vehicle last Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a Taco Bell on Second Street in Manchester.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators said the vehicle left the scene of the accident.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Canizales after their investigation, and she turned herself in yesterday.