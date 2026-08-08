Manhunt continues for suspect believed to have killed father, set home ablaze

Investigators are searching for 32-year-old Thomas David Ryan, who police say is wanted in connection with his father's death. (New York State Police)

(NEW YORK) -- A manhunt continued Saturday for a suspect in upstate New York believed to have killed his father and set fire to the home to cover it up, according to law enforcement sources.

The suspect, Thomas Ryan, 32, is known to frequent the Plattsburgh area in Clinton County and is considered armed and dangerous, New York State Police said in a statement Friday.

On Thursday, investigators responded to a fire at a residence on Greenville Turnpike in Greenville, Orange County. After the fire was extinguished, the body of a dead man was found inside the residence, state police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the fire was deliberately set and state police are investigating the death as a homicide, police said.

Ring video obtained by ABC News appears to show Ryan running from the burning house.

Law enforcement sources identified the man found dead as 70-year-old Robert Ryan. Robert Ryan retired to Orange County while the rest of the family lives on Long Island.

Investigators are also looking into Ryan’s mental health history, the sources said.

Stephanie Coiro, the victim's daughter, told ABC News her father did not deserve to be killed.

"My Dad was a pillar in our family and every community he was a part of. He made you feel welcome, he helped when you needed, and then some. He had more character in his pinky than most in their whole bodies, he did not deserve this," she said.

Ryan is 6 foot 2 inches and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Greenville Turnpike wearing black sweatpants and a black t-shirt, according to police.

Ryan is believed to be operating a 2016 gray Toyota Prius with a New York license plate, HNH-7671, police said.

The New York State Police is asking residents of the Greenville community to review any available home surveillance footage recorded from approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday through the overnight hours. Anyone who observes suspicious activity is urged to contact the New York State Police immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to not approach him and immediately contact New York State Police Troop F Communications at (845) 344-5300 or call 911. Tips can be emailed to FBCICrimeTips@troopers.ny.gov.

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