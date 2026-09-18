Manhunt In NH Is Over

Manhunt In NH Is Over
Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 18, 2026

A multi-day manhunt is over and a man wanted by police in southwestern New Hampshire has been arrested this morning in Keene and is in custody.

39-year-old Patrick Allen Boyer was taken into custody outside a Walmart store in Keene earlier today.

A new shelter-in-place that had been issued this morning in the Keene area was lifted and all roads are back open.

Police were looking for Boyer since Wednesday and the search went through the towns of Nelson and Stoddard.

He is wanted on a variety of charges.

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