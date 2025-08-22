Manhunt on for suspect accused of fatally shooting ex-wife at Detroit hospital

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
August 22, 2025
(DETROIT) -- Police are looking for a man they said shot and killed his ex-wife at a hospital in Detroit and then fled the scene.

The shooting occurred before 10 a.m. local time Friday in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital, where the victim worked, according to Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun after getting into a "verbal altercation" with his ex-wife, Bettison said during a press briefing.

The suspect -- identified as 53-year-old Mario Green -- then fled the hospital in a 2011 white Dodge Charger, Bettison said. He was captured on video leaving the facility at approximately 9:55 a.m., the chief said.

"He is presumed to be armed and dangerous," Bettison said. "We expect to have him in custody very, very shortly, but we're asking for the community's help."

Bettison said there is no longer an active situation at the hospital, but it remains a crime scene. No other victims were located following a sweep of the hospital, police said.

Police did not release the name of the victim, who was approximately 40 years old. Bettison said he did not know what she did at the hospital or how Green was able to access the basement.

About a month ago, the victim had filed for a personal protection order against her Green, according to Detroit Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

"Unfortunately, it was not served on her ex husband, so it almost brings us here today, " Fitzgerald told ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ.

Green has an address in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and is described as being approximately 6 feet 4 inches.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

