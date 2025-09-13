Manhunt underway after officer shot, critically injured in north Georgia

National News
Nadine El-Bawab and Victoria Arancio, ABC News
September 13, 2025
(NEW YORK) -- A manhunt is underway in Georgia after a suspect shot an officer late Friday night, according to officials.

Police said they're searching for 26-year-old Timothy Craig Ramsey who is alleged to have shot McCaysville Police Captain Brantley Worley.

"Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for this officer who was shot in the line of duty, as well as all law enforcement who face this kind of danger on a regular basis to protect their communities," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement Saturday.

Ramsey is described by police as a white male, 5 foot 11 inches who weighs around 185 pounds and has long brown hair and blue eyes.

"Ramsey is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or see any suspicious activity, please take immediate precautions and notify 911.If you have any information on the whereabouts of this dangerous suspect, please contact 911 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477)," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

