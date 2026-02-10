Manhunt underway for 2 murder suspects who escaped Georgia jail

National News
Nadine El-Bawab and Ahmad Hemingway, ABC News
February 10, 2026
In these images released by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Kentravious Holmes, 21, and Rickey Martin, 20, are shown. The two inmates escaped custody from the Sumter County Jail. Sumter County Sheriff's Office

(SUMTER COUNTY, Ga.) -- Authorities are continuing the search for two murder suspects who escaped from a Georgia jail on Sunday.

Rickey Martin, 20, and Kentravious Holmes, 21, escaped Sumter County Jail at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

The two inmates were also in custody on charges including aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. 

Martin is 5 foot 4 inches and weighs 120 pounds. He is a Black male with un-twisted dreads, according to the sheriff’s office.

Holmes is 5 foot 8 inches in height and weighs 155 pounds. Holmes is a Black male with un-twisted dreads and multiple tattoos on his face and neck, including a "$" sign, a broken heart and "Baby Kay" over his right eye, according to the sheriff's office. 

Anyone who sees either individual or has any information on their whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office directly at 229-924-4094.

 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bomb threats targeting Haitian community sent to schools, county offices in Springfield, Ohio: Governor

Armando Garcia and Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Feb. 9, 2026
National News

Student shot inside Maryland high school, suspect in custody: Police

Emily Shapiro and Beatrice Peterson, ABC News
Feb. 9, 2026
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital