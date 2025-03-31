Many Waiting For Service To Return After Storm

Many people in New Hampshire are still waiting for their electrical service to be restored after thousands lost power after the wintry mix of precipitation moved across the Granite State over the weekend.

Eversource currently has approximately 43 hundred customers without power today, a good many in the New London and Sunapee area of New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Electric Co-Op has less than 100 customers at this time without power.

Customers without electricity are reminded to report outages to their utility provider at least once daily until power is restored.

Some areas had more than a half-inch of ice that covered utility lines and roads.

It’s expected everyone will have their power back by the end of today.