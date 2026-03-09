Maple Syrup Production Is Ramping Up

After what has been a brutally cold winter, maple syrup producers are looking forward to warmer weather.

Experts say prime production time has been pushed back by a couple of weeks already due to the temperatures.

Producers create their products by collecting sap from trees and moving it into a processing system where it is boiled down to concentrate the sugar and generate syrup.

It’s estimated more than one-million-gallons of syrup is produced in the state each year.