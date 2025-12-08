Marcello Hernández sets debut stand-up special at Netflix

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
December 8, 2025
Marcello Hernández in his first-ever stand-up special, 'Marcello Hernández: American Boy.' (Netflix)

Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández has set his first-ever stand-up comedy special. 

Marcello Hernández: American Boy will be available to stream on Netflix on Jan. 7, 2026. Written and performed by Hernández and directed by Nicholaus Goossen, the special was filmed in front of the comedian's hometown audience in Miami, Florida. It runs an hour long.

The stand-up special focuses on Hernández's experiences while growing up as a first-generation American.

Hernández shared the news about the upcoming stand-up special to his social media on Monday.

"MY FIRST NETFLIX SPECIAL," he wrote on Instagram. "I started comedy at 18 in Cleveland, Ohio at dive bars, small clubs, and poetry slam rooms. 10 years later, stand up has given me everything. If you’ve ever been to a show, put me on a show, given me advice, or supported me in any way, THANK YOU."

Hernández has been on Saturday Night Live since 2023. He will voice Shrek and Fiona's son, Fergus, in the upcoming animated film Shrek 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Leonardo DiCaprio is 2025 Time Entertainer of the Year

Mary Pat Thompson
Dec. 8, 2025
Entertainment News

Paramount launches hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery

Max Zahn
Dec. 8, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital