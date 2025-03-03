Mardi Gras parades canceled due to extreme winds: Mother Nature ‘decided not to work with us’

ABC News Illustration

(NEW ORLEANS) -- Parades on Mardi Gras day have been canceled due to the dangers posed by extreme winds that could reach 60 mph in the New Orleans area on Fat Tuesday.

"The range of where we consider it dangerous and we bring in our people is around 30 to 35 mph," Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, President Cynthia Lee Sheng said at a news conference Monday, noting that transit buses stop operating when winds reach 35 mph.

The gusty winds will be severe enough that there's "no other choice" but to cancel Tuesday's scheduled parades, she said.

"These are not conditions where we would invite family, including the elderly and children, to stand on our streets out in the open," Sheng said. "These are not conditions for people to be elevated on floats, God forbid, having a float tip over and there's people on the street just under those floats."

The winds also bring the danger of flying debris, like tents and chairs, she said.

"I know many, many people have planned all year long for tomorrow ... and I know there are many, many scheduled parties for tomorrow. But Mother Nature has just decided not to work with us," Sheng said.

"I have to look at the safety first," she said.

Damaging winds are the biggest threat from the severe thunderstorms expected to strike Louisiana on Tuesday, but an isolated tornado and flash flooding are also possible.

"This is disappointing for all of us," Sheng said, adding, "We still have a lot of festivities today."

Mardi Gras celebrations ramp up one week before the day itself, with about five days of parades across the city culminating in a final day of parades on Mardi Gras Tuesday.

