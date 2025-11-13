Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi fall in love in ‘Wuthering Heights’ ﻿official trailer

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
November 13, 2025
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie on the 'Wuthering Heights' poster. (Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures)

The official trailer for Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights film adaptation has arrived.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the official trailer for this reimagning of Emily Brontë's classic story on Thursday.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star as Cathy and Heathcliff in this bold telling of the beloved Gothic romance. Fennell wrote, directed and produced the film.

"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same," Robbie's Cathy says in the trailer.

The movie features original songs by Charli XCX. The Brat superstar has just released the new track "Chains of Love," which is featured in the new trailer. Additionally, the album Charli made for the film is also now available to preorder.

"Wuthering Heights, the album i created for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, is available to pre order now. 12 original songs. Yours, 13th February 2026. <3," Charli posted to Instagram.

Making up the film's ensemble cast are Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton and Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton. Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell also star in the film.

Wuthering Heights arrives in theaters on Feb. 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rian Johnson series ‘Poker Face’ canceled at Peacock

Mary Pat Thompson
Nov. 13, 2025
Entertainment News

Sarah Jessica Parker to be honored with 2026 Carol Burnett Award from Golden Globes

Mary Pat Thompson
Nov. 13, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital