Marine One loses communication with air traffic controllers again

Marine One (L) carrying U.S. President Donald Trump lifts off from The Ellipse near the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews on Aug. 27, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Presidential helicopter Marine One lost communication with air traffic controllers at Reagan National Airport for the second time this month, according to audio reviewed by ABC News.

The incident occurred on Thursday, just one hour after federal officials released a report saying the problem was fixed.

President Donald Trump was about to take off from the White House Ellipse when Marine One pilots gave a three-minute warning to controllers, but in air traffic control audio another helicopter can be heard relaying the information to the tower after controllers failed to respond.

Moments later, a controller can be heard saying she did not hear anything from Marine One.

"Marine One is trying to reach you. Three minutes to lift," a nearby helicopter pilot said to the tower.

"Oh I couldn't hear any of that. Thank you," a controller responded.

A few minutes later, Marine One tried to contact the tower two more times, but the controller didn't hear the transmission and asked another chopper in the air if they can hear Marine One.

"Hey Nighthawk 8, do me a favor, I can't hear Marine One," the controller said. If you hear Marine One can you let me know?"

Once Marine One lifted off from the Ellipse, it regained communication ability with the tower and proceeded to take Trump to Joint Base Andrews, where he boarded Air Force One.

A similar incident happened on Aug. 4, when Marine One took off at the same time an American Airlines regional jet was lifting off from nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

The two aircraft came within .82 miles and 700 feet vertically, but were not on a collision course. Normally all air traffic is held until the president's helicopter is out of the area.

FAA rules require that commercial aircraft maintain a minimum of 1.5 miles horizontal separation and 500 feet vertical separation from any helicopter passing near DCA.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation. FAA engineers determined that a radio transmitter did not allow line of sight to Marine One's temporary landing area on the White House Ellipse. The temporary landing zone is being used while White House construction takes place on the South Lawn.

The FAA moved the transmitter to the top of the control tower at Reagan National Airport from a local residential area. Tests conducted following the move showed Marine One had no further communication issues, according to the NTSB report released Thursday.

The FAA released a statement to ABC News, but did not explain how this happened again.

"The FAA took immediate action following the Aug. 4 incident involving Marine One, including relocating an antenna to improve communications between DCA air traffic controllers and Marine One pilots and reviewing the procedures involved," the agency said. "The three-minute notification was communicated by alternate means, acknowledged by a controller and positive contact was established with Marine One before takeoff."

The NTSB continues to lead this investigation.

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