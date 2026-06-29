Marine Patrol Is Ready For Weekend

Marine Patrol Is Ready For Weekend
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 29, 2026

The July 4th holiday is coming up, and New Hampshire Marine Patrol say they are ready for a busy weekend.

That agency responded to nearly three-thousand calls last year and extra personnel will be out on the water during the coming days and throughout the summer.

Boaters can be stopped for a variety of offenses such as going too fast in a restricted area and lighting violations at night.

Of the 27 arrests Marine Patrol made in 2025, 14 were for boating while intoxicated.

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