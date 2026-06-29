Marine Patrol Is Ready For Weekend

The July 4th holiday is coming up, and New Hampshire Marine Patrol say they are ready for a busy weekend.

That agency responded to nearly three-thousand calls last year and extra personnel will be out on the water during the coming days and throughout the summer.

Boaters can be stopped for a variety of offenses such as going too fast in a restricted area and lighting violations at night.

Of the 27 arrests Marine Patrol made in 2025, 14 were for boating while intoxicated.