Marine veteran who threatened to shoot up Texas high school and zoo arrested after car chase: Police

National News
Mason Leath, ABC News
October 10, 2025
Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(KATY, Texas) -- A Marine Corps veteran was arrested after allegedly threatening to open fire on a Texas high school and zoo after leading police on a high-speed chase, officials said.

Joshua Finney, 38, is accused of sending Facebook messages to relative threatening to shoot up Morton Ranch High School in Katy, Texas, and the Houston Zoo. The relative said he also sent pictures posing with guns, according to authorities.

Law enforcement confronted Finney on Tuesday, when he took police on a high-speed car chase in Katy, according to investigators. One magistrate told ABC News affiliate ABC 13 that Finney "evaded for eight miles at speeds of 110 miles per hour, driving on the shoulder, weaving through lanes, driving the wrong way head-on at two patrol vehicles and innocent motorists."

When Finney was stopped, police said they found a loaded gun in his car with 39 rounds of ammunition. Law enforcement also has a video of Finney driving by Morton Ranch High School, according to police.

At his first probable cause court appearance Wednesday, Finney did not appear as he being held in a mental health unit, according to the magistrate. 

Finney has been charged with harassment, evading police and illegally possessing a weapon due to a lengthy and violent previous criminal history, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and Finney's bond was raised to $10 million on Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Man charged after allegedly threatening right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson

Alexander Mallin and Luke Barr, ABC News
Oct. 10, 2025
National News

Uvalde opens new elementary school honoring shooting victims 3 years after tragedy

Megan Forrester, ABC News
Oct. 10, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital