Mark Ruffalo is a determined FBI leader in trailer for new HBO crime drama ‘Task’

Entertainment News
Jamia Pugh
May 15, 2025
Photograph by Peter Kramer/HBO

Mark Ruffalo is determined to take down the bad guys in his latest project. 

In the recently released trailer for the new HBO Max crime drama series Task, viewers are given a glimpse of Ruffalo as an FBI agent in Philadelphia who heads up a task force that is working to put an end to a string of violent robberies. 

He stars alongside Ozark's Tom Pelphrey, the unsuspecting family man at the center of the violent crimes. He's seen in the trailer navigating the duties of caring for his family and keeping off law enforcement's radar. 

The cast also includes Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley and Thuso Mbedu.

Task debuts on HBO Max this September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Mark Ruffalo is a determined FBI leader in trailer for new HBO crime drama ‘Task’

Jamia Pugh
May. 15, 2025
Entertainment News

Mark Ruffalo is a determined FBI leader in trailer for new HBO crime drama ‘Task’

Jamia Pugh
May. 15, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital