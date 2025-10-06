Mark Sanchez now facing felony charge of battery involving serious bodily injury

NFL broadcaster Mark Sanchez stands on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

(INDIANAPOLIS) -- Former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports color commentator Mark Sanchez, who was arrested for multiple misdemeanors following a physical altercation this weekend, is now facing a felony charge of battery involving serious bodily injury, prosecutors in Indianapolis announced.

The more serious charge was added after investigators learned of the severity of the victim's injuries, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said at a news conference on Monday.

“This was a situation that did not need to occur,” Mears said.

"The allegations involve a 38-year-old man becoming involved in an altercation with a 69-year-old man who sustained significant and very serious injuries" over a dispute about parking, Mears said.

Other charges are possible, Mears said, noting they are still in "the early stages of this investigation."

Early Saturday morning, Sanchez allegedly approached a 69-year-old truck driver in a hotel loading dock and "escalated a dispute about the victim’s parked vehicle," according to police and prosecutors. Sanchez allegedly climbed into the truck and kept the driver from calling for help before a fight broke out, according to court records.

"After the altercation turned physical, it is alleged that pepper spray was dispensed, and Sanchez suffered injuries consistent with being stabbed," prosecutors said in a statement this weekend.

Multiple angles of surveillance footage captured the incident and witnesses have come forward, Mears said.

Sanchez was arrested at the hospital and initially charged with three misdemeanors: battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, police said. He posted a $300 cash bond on Sunday and is due in court on Tuesday.

With the additional charge, the case will be transferred to a major felony court, Mears said. The sentence for the felony charge could be one to six years, Mears said.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis as part of the broadcasting crew for Sunday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts. He did not end up calling the game.

Indianapolis Police Chief Christopher Bailey said Monday, “I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what you do for a living. ... If you come into our city, commit violence, we will use all the tools at our disposal to hold you accountable.”

Sanchez was the No. 5 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2009 after leading USC to a 12-1 record and victory over Penn State in the Rose Bowl. He led the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances in his first two seasons, but went just 14-17 with 39 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in his next two seasons.

He had brief stops in Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington, but never played in the playoffs again after his first two seasons.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

