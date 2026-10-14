Mark Sanchez reaches agreement in principle in civil case over Indianapolis fight

NFL broadcaster Mark Sanchez stands on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has reached an agreement in principle in a civil suit brought by Perry Tole, the truck driver with whom Sanchez fought in an October 2025 incident that resulted in Sanchez's arrest.

An Oct. 6 entry and order from a telephonic status conference says the parties appeared for a status conference on Oct. 2 and "notified the Court that they have reached an agreement in principle."

The filing also noted that Tole's counsel would file a motion to dismiss on or before Jan. 8, 2027.

Fox Corp., Sanchez's former employer, was also named as a defendant in the case at the time of the notice of an agreement.

ABC News has reached out to attorneys for Sanchez, Tole and Fox Corp. listed on the case docket.

In his criminal case, Sanchez is set to plead guilty in connection with the altercation with the truck driver in Indianapolis last year that led to him being stabbed, online court records showed in September.

It is unclear what the former quarterback plans to plead guilty to. Sanchez was charged with felony battery in connection with the October 2025 incident, which left him and the truck driver -- Perry Tole -- hospitalized. He was also charged with battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication -- all misdemeanors.

At the time, Sanchez was a Fox Sports color commentator and was in the city to broadcast a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In the weeks following the incident, a Fox Sports spokesperson confirmed that Sanchez was no longer with the network.

Sanchez was a first-round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2009.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

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