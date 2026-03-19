Markwayne Mullin nomination to be DHS secretary narrowly clears Senate committee with support from Democrat Fetterman

Politics News
Allison Pecorin, ABC News
March 19, 2026
U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) arrives to testify during a confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Sen. Markwayne Mullin's nomination to be the secretary of Homeland Security narrowly cleared a committee vote Thursday morning with the help of Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, teeing the Oklahoma Republican's nomination up for a final vote on the Senate floor as soon as next week.

Mullin's nomination advanced out of committee by a vote of 8-7. He needed a simple majority of votes to clear the committee.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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