Martin Short’s daughter Katherine Short dies at 42

Martin Short and Katherine Elizabeth Short arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 27, 2011, at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California. (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Katherine Short, the daughter of actor Martin Short, has died, ABC News has confirmed. She was 42.

A representative for Martin Short confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short."

The statement continued, "The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News that a call came into Katherine Short's address at 6:43 p.m. PT Monday for a possible suicide. When LAPD and medics arrived, they found a deceased female and an investigation was opened.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they responded to reports of a shooting at Katherine Short's home. When they arrived, they found a woman deceased.

Katherine Short was one of three children the actor shared with his late wife, Nancy Dolman.

Dolman died on Aug. 21, 2010, from ovarian cancer. She and Martin Short were married for 30 years.

They also have two sons, Oliver Patrick Short, 39, and Henry Hayter Short, 36.

Martin Short has previously spoken about how his children were close, telling CNN in a 2013 interview that he was inspired by his own childhood to make sure his children were always close.

"When you have kids you have to just set down this bottom line of what can't happen," Martin Short said. "I've done it in my house and my parents did it in their house which was: Everyone has to like each other and get along. And if you don't, you'll get the wrath of the parents."

According to People, Katherine Short earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006.

She then earned her master's in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.

Following an internship at the pro bono law firm Public Counsel, training at the West L.A. Veterans Administration and a role at UCLA's Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, she worked in private practice as a licensed clinical social worker and also worked part time at the clinic Amae Health.

Katherine Short was also a mental health advocate and was involved with the charity Bring Change 2 Mind.

Over the years, Martin Short brought his daughter with him to several events. She appeared with him and Dolman at the afterparty for The Producers in 2003 and also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her dad in February 2011.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

