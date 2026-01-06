Mary J. Blige announces upcoming Lifetime film ‘Be Happy’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
January 6, 2026
Mary J. Blige performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

If you're a fan of Mary J. Blige's Lifetime movies, here's some good news. The singer has three more original films in the works as part of her extended deal with the network. Like her previous films, the first is named after one of her songs, this time Be Happy from her 1994 album, My Life.

According to Deadline, Be Happy tells the story of 50-year-old Val, a wife and stay-at-home mom who hopes to rekindle the spark in her marriage after she and her husband, Ross, become empty nesters. Instead, she is forced to confront the realization that "her marriage and the woman she once was may be slipping away." 

When Val travels to New Orleans to support her pregnant daughter, Kayla, this leads to more than she expected. It "awakens long-buried dreams and passions" and introduces her to photographer Peter Mosley, who helps her rediscover her sense of worth. As she begins to see herself in a new light, she's faced with the question: "Is it ever too late to choose yourself and the love you truly deserve?"

Tisha Campbell stars as Val, with Russell Hornsby portraying her husband, Ross. Mekhi Phifer plays Peter, and Zing Ashford appears as Val's daughter Kayla. Making her directorial debut is actress Gabourey Sidibe, best known for her roles in Precious and Give Me Back My Daughter.

Be Happy will be Mary's latest Lifetime film, following Real Love, Strength of a Woman and Family Affair. It premieres on Feb. 7.

