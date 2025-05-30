‘M*A*S*H’ star Loretta Swit dead at age 87

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
May 30, 2025
UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Loretta Swit, known for her role as Maj. Margaret Houlihan on M*A*S*H, has died at age 87. She died at home in New York City of suspected natural causes, her rep Harlan Boll confirmed.

Swit was nominated for the Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series from 1974 to 1983. She won the award in 1980 and 1982.

She was born Loretta Jane Szwed on Nov. 4, 1937, in Passaic, New Jersey, to Polish immigrant parents.

Along with her Emmys, Loretta also won a People's Choice Award, The Genie Award, The Silver Satellite Award, The Jean Golden Halo Award and the Pacific Broadcasters Award.

Her long career included roles in over 25 made-for-TV movies, including the original Cagney and Lacey. She also appeared in Games Mother Never Taught You, Hell Hath No Fury, The Execution, Dreams of Gold and A Killer Among Friends.

On the big screen, Swit acted in films such as Stand Up and Be Counted, Freebie and the Bean, Race With the Devil and S.O.B.

Swit married actor Dennis Holahan in 1983; they divorced in 1995.

In addition to her acting career, Swit was passionate about animals. She set up the SwitHeart Animal Alliance in order to prevent cruelty toward animals, and to promote nonprofit organizations and programs to protect, rescue and care for those in need.

