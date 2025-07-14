Massachusetts Assisted Living Facility Fatal Fire

Authorities say nine people died in a fire at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, where people were hanging out of windows screaming for help.

The fire broke out Sunday night at the Gabriel House facility, which houses about 70 residents.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke, flames, and occupants trapped inside. Many residents were rescued, but several were pronounced dead at the scene.

Others were taken to hospitals with varying injuries.

Five firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was out by this morning.

Officials say the cause is under investigation.

The local fire chief called the incident a devastating tragedy for the community and affected families.