Massachusetts Man Identified As Victim Of Crash

A Massachusetts man is being identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Dover.

State Police say 39-year-old James Stammers from Lynn Massachusetts was traveling on the Spaulding Turnpike yesterday morning when his SUV slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer that had pulled over due to heavy traffic.

Stammers was pronounced dead at the scene but the tractor trailer driver wasn’t hurt. The cause of the accident is under investigation and witnesses are asked to contact police. The road was completely closed on the Northbound side for three hours.