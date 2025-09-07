Massie on Epstein files: ‘We can’t avoid justice to avoid embarrassment for some very powerful men’

Kendall Wright, ABC News
September 7, 2025
(WASHINGTON) -- Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said Sunday that those who might be in the Jeffrey Epstein files need to be held accountable regardless of their social status.

“We can't avoid justice just to avoid embarrassment for some very powerful men, Massie told ABC News' "This Week" Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna said there will be enough votes in the House to force a vote on his and Massie's discharge petition to release the files.

"We have the 218 votes, 216 already support it. There are two vacancies that haven't been reported as much, but two Democrats are going to be joining and they are both committed to signing it. That's going to happen by the end of September," Khanna said.

