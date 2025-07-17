Massive fire destroys Tomorrowland music festival main stage days before opening

Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images

(BOOM, BELGIUM) -- A massive fire severely damaged the main stage at Belgium's Tomorrowland, one of the world's largest electronic dance music festivals, just days before its scheduled opening.

The blaze erupted Wednesday at the festival grounds in Boom, Belgium, where thick plumes of black smoke could be seen rising into the air. Video footage shared on social media showed large flames engulfing the main stage, along with what sounded like fireworks going off.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to festival organizers.

"Due to a serious incident and fire, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged," Tomorrowland officials announced on Instagram. They added that the festival's campsite, DreamVille, will still open as planned on Thursday, July 17.

The festival, which attracts tens of thousands of music fans annually, is scheduled to run from Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 20. Headline performers include top DJs David Guetta, Charlotte De Witte and Martin Garrix.

Festival organizers say they are "focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend" and will provide more updates soon. All pre-festival activities in Brussels and Antwerp will proceed as planned.

